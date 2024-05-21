Granite Partners with Caltrans District 1 to Rehabilitate Stretch of Highway 162

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $36 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to rehabilitate pavement along Highway 162 in Mendocino County, California. Project funding comes from both federal funds and the California Senate Bill (SB1) and was included in Granite’s first-quarter CAP.

The project will improve 25 miles of roadway, the only highway connection to the Covelo-Round Valley area. Granite will furnish and place 150,000 tons of conventional and rubberized hot mix asphalt to rebuild the structural section of the roadway. The rubberized surface course will utilize recycled tires and provide a smooth, quiet, and safe driving surface. All fine aggregate will come from Granite’s Highway 175 Quarry.

"In partnership with Caltrans District 1, our construction and materials teams are ready to deliver another exceptional pavement rehabilitation project for our community,” said Brent Fogg, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. "We are thrilled to see continued investment from Caltrans to improve critical transportation infrastructure and we are proud to be a trusted partner. We are grateful to the community for their patience and attention to work zones during construction to keep everyone safe.”

"We are pleased to work with Granite on this paving project that will enhance the infrastructure of Route 162 in Mendocino County,” said Katie Everett, Caltrans District 1 Project Manager. "This project will improve safety and result in a smoother drive for the traveling public.”

The project is expected to begin in June 2024 and be completed in September of 2025.

