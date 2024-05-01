Granite Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

On May 1, 2024 Granite (NYSE:GVA) published its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s efforts to create enduring value through social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and dependable governance. "At Granite, our mission is to provide infrastructure solutions that support more prosperous and resilient communities,” said Granite President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle Larkin. "We don’t just recognize our responsibility to contribute to a more sustainable future—we embrace sustainability as a core value, a key component of our business strategy, and a value driver.”

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Granite utilizes the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to inform its reporting, strategy, and initiatives. The report is aligned with standard sustainability reporting frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. Granite has selected industry-specific metrics that align with stakeholder expectations and reflect material impacts relevant to its operations.

"The theme of this Sustainability Report—Partnering for Impact—emphasizes that challenges like achieving net zero emissions and developing circular economies cannot be solved in isolation—we must work together, across organizational boundaries and economic sectors, to achieve the SDGs,” explained Sustainability Lead Raven Adams. "This report reflects our focus on developing strategic partnerships with clients, industry groups, suppliers, and community organizations to advance shared sustainability goals.”

In addition to providing progress updates on sustainability objectives, the report reviews the company’s efforts in key areas, including safety, inclusive diversity, ethics and compliance, climate and energy, and waste management. Highlights from the 2023 report include:

Safety record reflecting the safest year in Granite’s history

Recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2024

Assessment of Granite’s carbon footprint and progress on emissions reduction targets

Commitment of $22 million companywide to improve energy efficiency at materials facilities

Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations from the National Asphalt Paving Association (NAPA) received by 32 asphalt plants

Partnership highlights on initiatives ranging from charitable partnerships to create career opportunities for underserved youth, to value chain partnerships that reduce waste and improve circularity for construction materials

