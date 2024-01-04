Granite Recognized as One of Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been listed by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2024. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 6th, 2023.

Granite ranked 56th overall out of 600 companies that were identified as America’s Most Responsible Companies, and fifth in its industry. The initial analysis focused on the top 2000 public companies by revenue and banks and insurance companies with total assets exceeding $50 billion.

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate social responsibility (CSR) that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA. Public Survey: The survey constituted the second part of a detailed analysis aimed at evaluating the CSR reputation of companies. 17,000 US residents participated. Respondents were instructed to choose companies they were familiar with and then assess the companies’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance, both in general and specific aspects.

"We are honored by this recognition, which underscores the impact of our continued focus on initiatives to engage stakeholders, enhance sustainability governance and performance, and guide our industry toward a more resilient trajectory,” said Kyle Larkin, Granite CEO. "This award is a testament to our commitment to positive change and responsible leadership.”

