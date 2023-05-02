Granite Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net loss totaled $23 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $27 million, or $(0.58) per diluted share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net loss (3) totaled $18 million or $(0.41) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss (3) of $12 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, in the same period in the prior year.

Revenue decreased $94 million to $560 million compared to $654 million in the same period in the prior year. Comparable revenue (2), which excludes Granite Inliner revenue of $36 million in the prior year, decreased $58 million year-over-year.

Gross profit decreased $28 million to $32 million compared to $60 million in the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A”) expenses increased $3 million to $73 million or 13.1% of revenue, compared to $70 million or 10.7% of revenue in the same period in the prior year. Comparable SG&A (3), which excludes Granite Inliner SG&A of $5 million in 2022, increased $8 million year-over-year primarily related to higher stock-based compensation and non-qualified deferred compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA (3) was $(9) million compared to $6 million in the same period in the prior year.

CAP (1) totaled $5.1 billion, an increase of $619 million sequentially and $1.2 billion year-over-year.

Cash and marketable securities decreased $104 million sequentially to $256 million. Debt was flat sequentially at $288 million.

"With extreme weather in parts of our business, this was not the start of the year that we were hoping for; however, I am confident that we are on the right path to realizing the targets of our strategic plan," said Kyle Larkin, Granite President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have made significant strides not only in de-risking our portfolio, but also rebuilding the portfolio with work aligned with our financial targets. Despite a slow first quarter of 2023 that was significantly impacted by weather across the western U.S., I am very encouraged by the current market environment and opportunities ahead of us. Our first quarter CAP of $5.1 billion is a record for Granite, an increase of 14% from the fourth quarter and an increase of 30% from the first quarter of 2022. Impressively, this increase was achieved while being more selective and bidding fewer projects at improved margins than the first quarter of 2022."

Larkin continued, "In the first few months of 2023, we also completed two bolt-on materials acquisitions in support of our home markets in Nevada and the Pacific Northwest. These transactions are representative of the acquisitions contemplated in our strategic plan: bolt-on materials-focused acquisitions in or adjacent to established home markets which strengthen and provide our home markets with opportunities to grow with low integration risk."

(1) CAP is comprised of revenue we expect to record in the future on executed contracts, including 100% of our consolidated joint venture contracts and our proportionate share of unconsolidated joint venture contracts, as well as the general construction portion of construction manager/general contractor, construction manager/at risk and progressive design build contracts to the extent contract execution and funding is probable.

(2) Comparable revenue, gross profit and SG&A excludes amounts attributable to Granite Inliner, which was sold in March 2022.

(3) Adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the description and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures in the attached tables.

First Quarter 2023 Segment Results (Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Construction Segment Three Months Ended March 31, As Restated and Recast 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 503,416 $ 578,266 $ (74,850 ) (12.9 )% Gross profit $ 36,705 $ 58,479 $ (21,774 ) (37.2 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue 7.3 % 10.1 %

As Restated Committed and Awarded Projects March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change - Quarter over Quarter March 31, 2022 Change - Year over Year California $ 1,913,634 $ 1,747,163 $ 166,471 9.5 % $ 1,480,950 $ 432,684 29.2 % Central 1,750,375 1,661,613 88,762 5.3 % 1,430,522 319,853 22.4 % Mountain 1,439,944 1,076,363 363,581 33.8 % 1,027,522 412,422 40.1 % Total $ 5,103,953 $ 4,485,139 $ 618,814 13.8 % $ 3,938,994 $ 1,164,959 29.6 %

Construction revenue in the first quarter decreased compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to the wind down of several large projects in the Central Group, as well as the sale of Granite Inliner in the first quarter of 2022. Granite Inliner which is reported in the Mountain Group contributed $33 million in construction revenue in 2022. Excluding Granite Inliner, Mountain Group revenue increased $4 million year-over-year. California Group revenue increased by $3 million with the Central Group decreasing $49 million year-over-year. During the first quarter, inclement weather significantly disrupted operations in multiple home markets in the western U.S. Despite high levels of CAP entering the quarter, the extreme weather delayed work from starting and progressing, shifting the work from the first quarter.

Gross profit and gross profit margin in the first quarter decreased compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to additional costs related to labor and material costs and extended project duration associated with winding down the I-64 High Rise Bridge project in Virginia and the impact of inclement weather. The impact to gross profit in the quarter from the project was $11 million and impact after non-controlling interest was $6 million.

CAP increased $619 million sequentially and $1.2 billion year-over-year. All groups contributed to the increase in CAP during the quarter led by the Mountain Group and the California Group with increases of $364 million and $166 million, respectively. We continue to benefit from the strong public funding environment with significant opportunities to continue to build CAP over the remainder of 2023.

Materials Segment Three Months Ended March 31, As Recast 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 56,652 $ 75,620 $ (18,968 ) (25.1 )% Gross profit $ (4,346 ) $ 1,613 $ (5,959 ) (369.4 )% Gross profit as a percent of revenue (7.7 )% 2.1 %

Materials revenue and gross profit in the first quarter decreased year-over-year primarily due to lower volumes in both asphalt and aggregates resulting from inclement weather during the quarter. Asphalt and aggregate volumes were down 39% and 21%, respectively, year-over-year with the greatest decreases in the California Group. Despite these volume decreases in the first quarter, order volumes remain strong going into the second quarter driven by the healthy public markets across our footprint.

Outlook

Our guidance for 2023 is unchanged as noted below:

Revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 7.5% to 9.0%

SG&A expense in the range of 8.0% to 8.5% of revenue

Low to mid-20s effective tax rate range for adjusted net income

Capital expenditures range of $100 million to $120 million

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements contained in this news release that are not based on historical facts, including statements regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2023 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, Committed and Awarded Projects ("CAP”), results, the Company's on the right path to realizing its strategic plan targets, opportunities ahead and significant opportunities to continue to build CAP during 2023 constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "future,” "outlook,” "assumes,” "believes,” "expects,” "estimates,” "anticipates,” "intends,” "plans,” "appears,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "continue,” "guidance" and the negatives thereof or other comparable terminology or by the context in which they are made. These forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the best judgment of senior management and reflect our current expectations regarding future events, occurrences, opportunities, circumstances, activities, performance, growth, demand, strategic plans, shareholder value, outcomes, outlook, 2023 fiscal year guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, SG&A expense, effective tax rate, and capital expenditures, CAP, results, the Company's on the right path to realizing its strategic plan targets, opportunities ahead and significant opportunities to continue to build CAP during 2023. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based on beliefs, assumptions or estimates that may prove to be incorrect. In addition, our business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could result in our expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and liquidity. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Due to the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our forward-looking statements, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The reader is also cautioned that the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law; we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 199,751 $ 293,991 Short-term marketable securities 39,754 39,374 Receivables, net 397,231 463,987 Contract assets 288,146 241,916 Inventories 97,893 86,809 Equity in construction joint ventures 182,063 183,808 Other current assets 41,397 37,411 Total current assets 1,246,235 1,347,296 Property and equipment, net 531,457 509,210 Long-term marketable securities 16,575 26,569 Investments in affiliates 83,335 80,725 Goodwill 73,703 73,703 Right of use assets 43,886 49,079 Deferred income taxes, net 22,080 22,208 Other noncurrent assets 60,116 59,143 Total assets $ 2,077,387 $ 2,167,933 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 1,456 $ 1,447 Accounts payable 295,125 334,392 Contract liabilities 160,245 173,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 266,541 288,469 Total current liabilities 723,367 797,594 Long-term debt 287,000 286,934 Long-term lease liabilities 27,934 32,170 Deferred income taxes, net 1,678 1,891 Other long-term liabilities 64,997 64,199 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 3,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 43,880,224 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 43,743,907 shares as of December 31, 2022 439 437 Additional paid-in capital 471,782 470,407 Accumulated other comprehensive income 653 788 Retained earnings 452,583 481,384 Total Granite Construction Incorporated shareholders’ equity 925,457 953,016 Non-controlling interests 46,954 32,129 Total equity 972,411 985,145 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,077,387 $ 2,167,933

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, As Restated and Recast(1) 2023 2022 Revenue Construction $ 503,416 $ 578,266 Materials 56,652 75,620 Total revenue 560,068 653,886 Cost of revenue Construction 466,711 519,787 Materials 60,998 74,007 Total cost of revenue 527,709 593,794 Gross profit 32,359 60,092 Selling, general and administrative expenses 73,122 70,120 Other costs, net 4,523 6,279 Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (2,037 ) (598 ) Operating loss (43,249 ) (15,709 ) Other (income) expense Interest income (3,762 ) (570 ) Interest expense 2,891 3,585 Equity in income of affiliates, net (5,187 ) (1,289 ) Other (income) expense, net (1,950 ) 1,308 Total other (income) expense, net (8,008 ) 3,034 Loss before income taxes (35,241 ) (18,743 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,469 ) 6,352 Net loss (25,772 ) (25,095 ) Amount attributable to non-controlling interests 2,749 (1,638 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (23,023 ) $ (26,733 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ (0.53 ) $ (0.58 ) Diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,764 45,730 Diluted 43,764 45,730

(1) As previously disclosed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2023, the restatement of our unaudited quarterly financial information for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2022 was necessary. In addition to those restatements, the financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2022 presented herein includes adjustments to retrospectively reclassify the results of the former Water and Mineral Services businesses from discontinued operations to continuing operations.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited - in thousands) As Restated Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss $ (25,772 ) $ (25,095 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 19,733 16,737 Amortization related to long-term debt 472 652 Gain on sale of business — (3,278 ) Gain on sales of property and equipment, net (2,037 ) (598 ) Deferred income taxes — 2,545 Stock-based compensation 4,828 2,614 Equity in net (income) loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (911 ) 3,627 Net income from affiliates (5,187 ) (1,289 ) Other non-cash adjustments (151 ) (299 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (67,663 ) (45,796 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (76,688 ) $ (50,180 ) Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities — (19,940 ) Maturities of marketable securities 10,000 — Purchases of property and equipment (40,461 ) (31,269 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 4,518 2,483 Proceeds from company owned life insurance 1,545 — Proceeds from the sale of business — 142,571 Issuance of notes receivable — (4,560 ) Collection of notes receivable 62 111 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (24,336 ) $ 89,396 Financing activities Debt principal repayments (256 ) (63,059 ) Cash dividends paid (5,687 ) (5,959 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,523 ) (20,212 ) Contributions from non-controlling partners 17,600 6,325 Distributions to non-controlling partners (1,350 ) — Other financing activities, net — 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 6,784 $ (82,904 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,240 ) (43,688 ) Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at beginning of period 293,991 413,655 Cash, cash equivalents and $0 and $1,512 in restricted cash at end of period $ 199,751 $ 369,967

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables below contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP”). Specifically, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful in evaluating operating performance and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties, and that such supplemental measures facilitate comparisons between companies that have different capital and financing structures and/or tax rates. We are also providing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of Other costs, net, which include investigation-related legal fees, reorganization costs, strategic acquisition and divestiture expenses, and a gain on sale of a business in 2022.

We provide adjusted loss before income taxes, adjusted provision for (benefit from) income taxes, adjusted net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, and adjusted diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders, non-GAAP measures, to indicate the impact of the following:

Other costs, net;

Transaction costs which includes acquired intangible amortization expense and acquisition related depreciation related to the acquisition of Layne and Liquiforce; and

Income taxes related to the disposal of Inliner goodwill.

Management believes that these additional non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons between industry peer companies and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance. However, the reader is cautioned that any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Items that may have a significant impact on the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows must be considered when assessing the Company's actual financial condition and performance regardless of whether these items are included in non-GAAP financial measures. The methods used by the Company to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods used by other companies to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures provided by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure of net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated because the timing and amount of the excluded items are unreasonably difficult to fully and accurately estimate.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, As Restated and Recast 2023 2022 EBITDA: Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (23,023 ) $ (26,733 ) Net loss margin(2) -4.1 % -4.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense(3) 19,874 17,058 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,469 ) 6,352 Interest (income) expense, net (871 ) 3,015 EBITDA(1) $ (13,489 ) $ (308 ) EBITDA margin(1)(2) -2.4 % 0.0 % ADJUSTED EBITDA: Other costs, net $ 4,523 $ 6,279 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (8,966 ) $ 5,971 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)(2) -1.6 % 0.9 %

(1) We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated, adjusted for net interest expense, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude the impact of Other costs, net, as described above.

(2) Represents net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue of $560 million and $654 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3) Amount includes the sum of depreciation, depletion and amortization which are classified as cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.

GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INCORPORATED ADJUSTED NET LOSS RECONCILIATION (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, As Restated and Recast 2023 2022 Loss before income taxes $ (35,241 ) $ (18,743 ) Other costs, net 4,523 6,279 Transaction costs 2,494 — Adjusted loss before income taxes $ (28,224 ) $ (12,464 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (9,469 ) $ 6,352 Tax effect of goodwill disposal related to sale of business — (10,070 ) Tax effect of adjusting items(1) 1,824 1,633 Adjusted benefit from income taxes $ (7,645 ) $ (2,085 ) Net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (23,023 ) $ (26,733 ) After-tax adjusting items(1) 5,193 14,716 Adjusted net loss attributable to Granite Construction Incorporated $ (17,830 ) $ (12,017 ) Diluted weighted average shares of common stock 43,764 45,730 Diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.53 ) $ (0.58 ) After-tax adjusting items per share attributable to common shareholders 0.12 0.32 Adjusted diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.41 ) $ (0.26 )

(1) The tax effect of adjusting items was calculated using the Company’s estimated annual statutory tax rate.

