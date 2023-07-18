Granite Selected for Approximately $23 Million Surface Replacement Project along Highway 101

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded an approximately $23 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to upgrade Highway 101 in Mendocino, California. Project funding will come from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is expected to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718471933/en/

Granite’s work includes upgrading four miles of median barrier and resurfacing a ten-mile section of Highway 101 between Ukiah and Willits known as the Ridgewood Grade. Granite's construction and materials teams worked to secure this project, which is adjacent to its North State Street Hot plant and Ukiah office. The plant will supply 56,000 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) and 38,000 tons of Rubberized HMA for this project. (Photo: Business Wire)

Granite’s work includes upgrading four miles of median barrier and resurfacing a ten-mile section of Highway 101 between Ukiah and Willits known as the Ridgewood Grade. Granite's construction and materials teams worked to secure this project, which is adjacent to its North State Street Hot plant and Ukiah office. The plant will supply 56,000 tons of Hot Mix Asphalt (HMA) and 38,000 tons of Rubberized HMA for this project.

"Caltrans District 1 is a great partner and one of our key clients in the Coastal Region,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Brent Fogg. "This project is a perfect example of the strength of our local, vertically integrated business. We look forward to partnering with Caltrans to provide the traveling public with a high-quality roadway improvement project.”

The project is planned to begin in Q3 2023 and is expected to be completed in Q2 2024.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230718471933/en/