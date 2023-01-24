Granite’s Washington Region Receives Project Awards

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) Washington Region won three different Associated General Contractors (AGC)/Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Partnership for Excellence in Contract Administration Awards, which were presented at the AGC of Washington/WSDOT annual meeting. These awards "…recognize and encourage extraordinary achievements by the contractor/WSDOT partnership responsible for delivering transportation projects in a timely, professional and responsive manner while also considering the needs of others affected by the project.”

The winning projects include the reconstruction of two treacherous intersections into a safer roundabout (SR 17-Grape Drive intersection safety improvement, McDonald Road and Becker Road intersection improvements), and the removal of fish barriers and installation of new culverts on I-5 (Padden Creek Fish Passage). The judges were impressed by Granite’s efforts to secure cement supply (during a nationwide shortage) and coordinate with local farmers on the roundabout projects, as well as Granite’s efforts to add aquatic features, not included in the original design, to the fish passage.

"These project teams did amazing work in reducing impacts on the community, coming in ahead of schedule, and collaborating with our clients,” said Mike Tatusko, senior VP of Granite’s Mountain Group. "I’m glad to see their efforts recognized.”

"Winning these awards is the tangible evidence of the effort our teams put in day in and day out,” added Mike Stein, Washington Region area manager. "We work hard to develop trusting relationships with our clients, and it is gratifying for me to see these teams honored this way.”

