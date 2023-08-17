Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 06:58:42

Gree Recalls 1.56 Mln Dehumidifiers Due To Fire And Burn Risks

(RTTNews) - Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. is recalling 1.56 million dehumidifiers after reports of at least 23 fires, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

According to the agency, the dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There were reports of at least 23 fires, 688 incidents of overheating, and $168,000 in property damage with the recalled dehumidifiers.

The recall involves 42 models of dehumidifiers with brand names Kenmore, GE, SoleusAir, Norpole and Seabreeze. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

They were manufactured in China between January 2011 and February 2014, and distributed in the U.S. By GE Appliances; Gree USA Sales Ltd.; IRP; MC Appliance Corp. ; and MJC America Ltd. dba Soleus International Inc.

The affected products were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide, starting in 2011 through 2014 for between $110 and $400.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop use, unplug the dehumidifiers, and contact Gree to receive a refund.

In similar recalls, Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P, affiliated to Japan's Daikin Industries, Ltd., in early August called back about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps or PTACs citing burn and fire hazards.

Research Products in mid June recalled about 40,000 steam humidifiers due to the risk of fire.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

15:22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
13:22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.06.23 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Home Depot Inc., The 299,40 -1,84% Home Depot Inc., The
Lowe's Companies Inc. 199,66 -1,96% Lowe's Companies Inc.
Walmart 145,32 0,92% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen