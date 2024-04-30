Groupe Dynamite Leverages Manhattan Active® Omni to Deliver the Industry’s Most Seamless and Connected Shopping Experience

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced its continued partnership with Groupe Dynamite Inc (GDI) to make the North American retailer an omnichannel commerce powerhouse. Owner of the popular Dynamite and Garage fashion brands, GDI leveraged Manhattan Active® Omni’s broad functionality to significantly reduce ship times, inventory levels, and customer call times while also improving sales, profits, and customer loyalty and satisfaction.

GDI has leveraged Manhattan Active Point of Sale to turn their stores into omnichannel sales hubs. The solution’s endless aisle capabilities has saved sales in out-of-stock situations, improving the retailer’s store conversion rate creating a positive impact on their second half selling.

With just one distribution center in Montreal and a growing U.S. presence, GDI employed Manhattan’s Store Inventory and Fulfillment to transform their nearly 300 stores into reliable and scalable fulfillment points. Exposing store inventory to online demand helped GDI significantly reduce store transfers, delivery times and shipping costs all contributing to improved margin. Today, the retailer fulfills the majority of its online orders from its stores. Using Manhattan’s solution, the retailer is able to ship orders to customers in just 23 hours on average, much faster than the 3.307 day industry average.

"By adopting Manhattan Active Omni and embracing their Unified Commerce vision, we are able to give our customers the modern and personalized shopping experience they require and the outstanding results speak for themselves,” said Dave Stevens, chief technology officer for Groupe Dynamite Inc.

"GDI is at the forefront of providing their customers with a seamless and frictionless omnichannel shopping experience,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president, services at Manhattan Associates. "The GDI/Manhattan partnership goes far beyond the typical software developer/customer relationship. These two industry leaders have pushed each other to build and deploy one of the industry’s most advanced and effective omnichannel commerce solutions.”

About Groupe Dynamite Inc

Groupe Dynamite Inc (GDI) is a Montréal-based, privately held house of integrated omni-channel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization’s mission of "Empowering YOU be YOU, one outfit at a time" is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners, and represents the consumer-centric core of GDI’s long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at Garageclothing.com and Dynamiteclothing.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

