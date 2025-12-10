SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
|
10.12.2025 18:29:03
Guardian Wealth Takes $5.1 Million Stake in Viper Energy, According to Recent SEC Filing
Guardian Wealth Management, Inc. disclosed a new position in Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) worth an estimated $5.12 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, 2025, Guardian Wealth Management, Inc. opened a new position in Viper Energy during the third quarter. The fund reported ownership of 133,874 shares, with a market value of $5.12 million as of September 30, 2025. This addition brought its total reportable U.S. equity holdings to $169.26 million across 61 positions.The position in Viper Energy was initiated in the third quarter and now accounts for 3.02% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
