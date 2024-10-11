GUESS?, Inc. Partners with SuperCircle for New E-Commerce Recycling Program: GUESS Again

GUESS launches GUESS Again, a customer recycling program in partnership with SuperCircle, the textile recycling platform powering consumer trade-in for leading brands and retailers investing in a circular future.

This initiative complements the brand’s in-store customer recycling program in partnership with Homeboy Threads, a certified social enterprise offering reuse and recycling services for apparel and textiles. Customers can bring in five or more articles of clothing of any brand to any GUESS store across US & Canada and receive a discount on their next full-priced qualifying purchase. Items are then sent to Homeboy Threads to be sorted and processed for repair and resale, upcycling, and recycling.

Starting on October 10th, US customers can request a shipping label through the GUESS website and send in worn clothing items from any brand. SuperCircle manages the tech interface, collection, sortation, processing, and disassembly of items at facilities around the country, including in partnership with Homeboy Threads. It then gets the items to best-in-class, fiber-specific textile recycling partners. In exchange for responsibly recycling, customers immediately receive GUESS credit for future purchases.

"Our partnership with SuperCircle represents another strong step toward our ACTION GUESS commitment to develop more circular business models. GUESS Again, our partnership with SuperCircle creates a new pathway for us to reduce our carbon footprint and offers a solution for apparel and textile waste,” says Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer of GUESS?, Inc.

"SuperCircle is proud to partner with GUESS on its journey to achieving true textile circularity. With 85% of textiles ending up incinerated or in landfills and 92 million tons of textile waste generated each year, accessible, value-creating textile recycling programs have never been more needed,” says Chloe Marie Songer, CEO and Co-founder of SuperCircle. "We’re thrilled to bring seamless, incentivized textile recycling to climate-conscious GUESS fans everywhere in a program that is a win-win-win for the brand, the consumer, and our planet.”

As GUESS continues its path toward circularity, GUESS Again paves the way for more sustainable products and business models for the brand. To learn more, visit guess.com/sustainability.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of August 3, 2024, the Company directly operated 1,054 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 537 additional retail stores worldwide. As of August 3, 2024, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About SuperCircle

SuperCircle is a full-stack textile waste management platform that captures apparel, footwear, and accessories everywhere they fall out of the supply chain and recycles them for a second-life. SuperCircle leverages proprietary technology and operating systems to maximize next-life outcomes, with an industry leading proportion of textiles collected going into fiber-to-fiber recycling, and nothing donated or sold abroad or sent to landfill—ever. SuperCircle works with some of the world’s best brands, retailers, and producers, including J.Crew, UNIQLO, Reformation, and more to offer both front-end solutions enabling consumers to trade-in old textiles, as well as back-end offerings collecting fabric scraps, excess inventory, damages, and unsaleable returns. SuperCircle is on a mission to end the textile waste crisis and has recycled over 2 million garments to date. For more information, please visit supercircle.world.

