|
16.08.2023 22:45:00
Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended July 29, 2023, on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.
A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.
Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At April 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,043 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 545 additional retail stores worldwide. At April 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815185700/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Guess? Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guess? Inc.
|18,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: US-Börsen schließen in Rot -- ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.