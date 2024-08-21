21.08.2024 22:45:00

Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended August 3, 2024, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. At May 4, 2024, the Company directly operated 1,048 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 533 additional retail stores worldwide. At May 4, 2024, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

