Guess? Authorized To Buyback Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Guess?, Inc. (GES), a clothing firm, said on Monday that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $200 million. Separately, as part of this new program and through a convertible bond exchange transaction, it has agreed to repurchase its 326,429 shares for $10.3 million.

