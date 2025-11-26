Guess Aktie
WKN: 902204 / ISIN: US4016171054
|
26.11.2025 02:10:00
Guess Who Just Bought Nvidia Stock? An Investor Who Favors Innovators and Leads a Fund That's Climbed 100% Over 3 Years.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been impressing investors with mind-blowing gains in revenue and profit in recent years. This is thanks to the company's dominance in selling one of today's most sought-after products: artificial intelligence (AI) chips. And Nvidia just so happens to design the world's top-performing product. This has helped the company stand out and rake in the revenue -- customers seeking to win in AI want the most powerful AI chips and therefore have consistently turned to Nvidia.The recent quarter wasn't an exception. Nvidia delivered a blowout earnings report, with double-digit revenue gains, and revenue reached record levels. The fantastic news didn't result in positive stock performance, but this didn't scare away one of the market's most savvy investors. This particular investor favors innovators and oversees a fund that's climbed 100% over the past three years. Guess who just bought Nvidia stock? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Guess? Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Guess? gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.25
|Massiver Kurssprung bei Guess: Milliarden-Deal macht Guess privat (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.25
|Ausblick: Guess? präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Guess? Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Guess? Inc.
|14,50
|0,00%