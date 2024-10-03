Guidewire Announces Norima Consulting as New Consulting Alliance Partner

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Norima Consulting, a leader in technology, modernization, and client services, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance partner at the Select level serving insurance companies in North America.

Norima Consulting’s insurance and technical expertise includes digital transformation, cloud, and data engineering to optimize faster, more efficient business processes. The company partners with insurers to achieve business agility with Guidewire core system and cloud implementations, providing strategy and expertise in analysis, quality assurance, test automation, and data migration. With a team of professionals proficient in Guidewire products and Guidewire Marketplace integrations, Norima serves large and regional insurers.

"We are thrilled to join Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Select Consulting partner. Digital transformation improves our shared customers’ business processes and operational outcomes, and enables their next stage of growth,” said David Kuik, Chief Executive Officer, Norima Consulting. "With Guidewire, insurers will continue to unlock innovation, adapt to changing business needs, and achieve their objectives."

"We congratulate Norima Consulting for their work and welcome them as a partner in our PartnerConnect program,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances, Guidewire. "We are excited to expand our work with Norima and look forward to the agility and speed they will enable for our shared customers in the future.”

About Norima Consulting

For more than 17 years, Norima Consulting Inc. has been transforming businesses by leveraging the right technology, at the right time, with the right people. We facilitate faster and more efficient business processes to improve your company’s bottom line, enhance your competitive advantage, and enable you to engage, understand, manage, and serve your customers and clients more effectively. With offices in Winnipeg, San Diego and Manila, we offer technology consulting to organizations in Canada and the United States across multiple industries.

Norima provides the services of well-educated, highly trained, and experienced professionals who share a passion for solving complex organizational problems with technology-based solutions, and for fast-tracking innovation initiatives. We are passionate about working with organizations that are leveraging technology to innovate and enable the next stage of growth.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners deliver specialized consulting services, including business transformation, strategy, implementation, and related solution and delivery services with over 25,000 consultants worldwide who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, visit www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

