Guidewire Appoints Shaji Sethu as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, APAC

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaji Sethu as Senior Vice President (SVP) and Managing Director of Guidewire APAC. Reporting to President and Chief Revenue Officer John Mullen, Sethu will lead customer-facing Guidewire teams across Asia-Pacific (APAC), including sales, customer success, and professional services.

Sethu is the former General Manager and Vice President, Sales for APAC at Duck Creek Technologies, and previously led services integration and transformation at NTT (formerly Oakton Services). From leading geographic expansion and developing strategic partnerships to spearheading customer-centric business initiatives that accelerated time to value for customers, Sethu’s career has been defined by transformative leadership and a deep commitment to the success of APAC insurers. Sethu holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Wollongong (Australia), as well as a Master of Computer Science from the University of Technology Sydney.

"The Asia-Pacific market is critical to the insurance industry and to Guidewire," said John Mullen, Guidewire President, and Chief Revenue Officer. "A welcome addition to the leadership team, Shaji will further the momentum and opportunity Guidewire is seeing in the region. Shaji’s industry knowledge and technical depth make him a valued strategic partner to our customers, and ideally suited to lead our business within the unique cultural and market dynamics of Asia Pacific.”

"I'm excited to join the Guidewire team at a time of tremendous growth in the APAC region,” said Shaji Sethu, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Guidewire APAC. "Over the past few years, Guidewire has invested heavily to deliver market-leading SaaS and Analytics functionality and regional capabilities. I look forward to serving APAC insurers alongside the largest ecosystem of consulting and technology partners in the industry.”

