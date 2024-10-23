Guidewire Unlocks Business Transformation and Growth with Enhanced PartnerConnect Program and Exceptional Ecosystem Momentum

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) unveiled changes to its PartnerConnect program and new technology innovations, enabling insurers to transform their systems, better serve customers, and accelerate growth.

In addition, new partners, Guidewire Marketplace updates, and several specialization achievements in its PartnerConnect ecosystem were announced.

Enhanced PartnerConnect Program

Guidewire has made enhancements to its PartnerConnect program composed of Consulting and Technology (formerly Solution) partners.

Guidewire enhanced its industry-leading PartnerConnect Consulting program and ecosystem in a move that will help expand partners’ delivery quality and skills, and recognize their global reach and expansion. The enhancement signals the program’s continued growth and Guidewire’s commitment to serving insurers on their digital transformation journeys. PartnerConnect provides the framework for Consulting partners to drive implementation and services, business transformation and change management.

The Consulting program will continue to encompass three levels: Select, Advantage, and the top Global level, which now consists of Premier and Strategic categories.

"Global Premier partners have made significant investment in Guidewire, showcasing exceptional sales, implementation portfolios and relationships that meet the highest requirements of our customers,” said Lisa Walsh, Group Vice President, Global Consulting Alliances. "Global Strategic encompasses rigorous new metrics and recognizes Consulting partners’ global expansion, reach and growth in their Guidewire practices and alignment with Guidewire objectives in serving mutual customers in growth regions worldwide. The Advantage and Select partners provide specific skills, including language expertise, that other customers often require.”

Three partners have achieved Global Strategic: Capgemini, EY and PwC.

In addition, Solution partners have now been designated Technology partners, signifying Guidewire’s expanding collaboration with trailblazers, innovators, and enterprises in regions across the world. The Technology Alliances program has also enhanced its tiering system, which includes Growth, Advantage, and Premier tiers, combining the Access and Select tiers into a newly designated Growth tier. The Growth tier is designed to help targeted partners establish a presence in the Guidewire partner ecosystem, build skills, and increase market traction.

"At Guidewire, we are committed to fostering an ecosystem where innovation thrives and strategic collaboration drives customer success,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "These program changes reflect our dedication to building a robust network of collaborators who are equipped to deliver exceptional value to insurers and contribute to the evolution of our industry."

Guidewire Marketplace Growth and Technology Innovation

Technology partners combine insurance industry and solution expertise, and leverage Guidewire Cloud Platform to deliver preconfigured solutions that support insurers’ unique use cases. Guidewire Marketplace, with more than 250 partner integrations, helps insurers reenvision and reshape how they operate to best serve their policyholders.

The following companies published new integrations and content to the Guidewire Marketplace in the fourth quarter: AWS, Capgemini, Ivans, EvolutionIQ, EY, GhostDraft, Hexaware, ICEYE, Indico Data, InvoiceCloud, PwC, SailPoint, and Verisk. This marks the first time contributions from Consulting partners have been added to the Marketplace.

New Partners Expanding Collaboration

Four new Technology partners joined the PartnerConnect program at the Growth level in the fourth quarter of Guidewire’s fiscal year 2024 to develop integrations for use with Guidewire Cloud:

ClaimSafe - ClaimSafe helps ANZ insurers with emergency repair trade allocation and management.

hyperexponential - hyperexponential enables London Market insurers to optimize underwriting and pricing workflows.

Monoova - Monoova helps future-proof Australian insurance industry payments.

MOTER - MOTER aims to turn underutilized modern vehicle data into actionable insights.

Building Success with Specializations

Consulting partners also continue to invest in their practices and earn specializations that are both regionally and globally based, and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a specific Guidewire product or solution, as validated by Guidewire certification achievements and customer references.

The following four Consulting partners have achieved seven specializations during the fourth quarter:

Accenture: Migration Acceleration

Migration Acceleration EY: Cloud - EMEA; ClaimCenter - APAC; InsuranceSuite Integration - APAC

Hexaware: Cloud - EMEA

Cloud - EMEA Stratus: InsuranceSuite - AMER; InsuranceSuite Integration - AMER

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners have achieved a total of 246 specializations across 27 system integrator (SI) partners. Please find more information about specializations or PartnerConnect program levels on the Guidewire website here.

Partner Promotions

Three Technology partners have been promoted to the Advantage tier in the fourth quarter:

InvoiceCloud - The InvoiceCloud platform is an electronic bill presentment and payment solution designed to simplify the policyholder experience.

Smarty - Smarty offers geocoding and a suite of location intelligence services.

Newgen - Newgen is a content services platform designed to complement core insurance systems.

"Congratulations to the partners who have joined the Guidewire Technology Alliances program, as well as those who have achieved promotions or published new integrations to the Guidewire Marketplace this quarter. This progress not only highlights the growing strength and collaboration within our network but also underscores the crucial impact our partners make,” Murphy added.

Over 100 PartnerConnect partners will exhibit Marketplace integrations at Guidewire's annual Connections conference, November 17-20, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Learn more and register for Connections.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect, consisting of Consulting and Technology partners, helps insurers drive their businesses forward by delivering innovative solutions, industry and technology insights, and holistic advice.

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners deliver specialized consulting services, including business transformation, strategy, implementation, and related solution and delivery services with over 25,000 consultants worldwide who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

Guidewire’s technology ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, featuring over 210 technology partners and more than 250 integrations available in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Technology partners offer a range of software, technology, and data solutions, including integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary products that drive business value and innovation for insurers. All Ready for Guidewire integrations are validated for quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, visit www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023935135/en/