H World Group Names Jun Zou To Succeed Jihong He As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Hotel operator H World Group Ltd. (HTHT) announced that Jihong He will step down as the chief financial officer of the Company and serve as the chief strategy officer of the Company, effective from January 2, 2024.

Jun Zou, the executive vice president of the Company, has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company, effective from the same date.

Zou has over 30 years of experience in financial management and capital markets in the U.S., Europe and China. Prior to joining H World, he worked as the CFO of Shenzhen Qiqitong Technology Co., Ltd., a one-stop digital sourcing management platform.

Prior to that, Zou served as the CFO of various companies from 2006 to 2022, including Huawei Technologies Co, Ltd.'s global technology services business unit, Xunlei Ltd., Dangdang Inc., iDreamSky Technology Holdings Ltd., Autohome Inc. and Shenzhen Suteng Innovation Technology Co, Ltd. He also held various positions at Ericsson in the U.S. and Sweden from 1999 to 2006.