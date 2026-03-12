Halozyme Appoints David Ramsay As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), on Thursday, appointed David Ramsay as interim chief financial officer, effective March 23.

Ramsay previously served as chief financial officer from 2003 to 2009 and again from 2013 to 2015.

Ramsay most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Bonti Inc. until its sale to Allergan plc in October 2018.

The company said Ramsay will oversee all financial operations until a permanent CFO is appointed.

The company continues its search for a permanent CFO.

In November 2025, "the Company announced a transition plan in which Nicole LaBrosse, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve as CFO until the earlier of when a new chief financial officer is hired or March 30, 2026, after which she will depart to pursue a new professional opportunity.

The Company has initiated a search to identify its next CFO.

LaBrosse's departure is not the result of any disagreement with the Company or its auditors on financial statements, internal controls, operations, policies or practices."

In the pre-market trading, Halozyme Therapeutics is 0.56% lesser at $66.11 on the Nasdaq.