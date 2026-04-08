

EQS Newswire / 08/04/2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Portfolio-wide Signature Experiences Connect Communities with Localized Creativity HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - "66 and beyond" anniversary celebrations, unveiling a series of nationwide campaigns across its Chinese Mainland retail portfolio, designed to connect communities and capture the vibrant spirit of spring.



Hang Lung ignites Spring with the second phase of "66 and beyond" anniversary celebration

The centerpiece of this phase is the "Taste of 66" (????) national campaign, featuring a curated collection of limited-edition bespoke ice lollipops. Drawing inspiration from the local cultural identity and architectural essence of each of Hang Lung's iconic "66" malls, the campaign creates tangible, exclusive moments that customers can emotionally connect with this milestone anniversary.



66th Anniversary City-Exclusive Series: Taste of 66 (Artist's impression)

The celebratory momentum will continue with experiences that reflect the cultural connections by each property, to highlight a few, Riverside 66 in Tianjin is hosting the "Sweet Encounters" campaign along the historic pedestrian street with dessert-themed art installations and interactive experiences, complemented by a dessert market. In Shenyang, Forum 66 will champion community wellness by transforming its public spaces into a vibrant hub for sports activities, including a 3v3 basketball tournament and pickleball discovery sessions. Meanwhile, Center 66 in Wuxi is captivating visitors with its "Wonderlost in Spring" theme, transforming the mall into a fantastical world of spring adventure, featuring specially designed installations, performances and a series of interactive games.



Plaza 66, Shanghai: Echo Variation (Artist's impression)

Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The '66 and beyond' theme is a powerful expression of our evolution. We are moving beyond the traditional role of a landlord to become a dynamic platform for community engagement and cultural expression. Our focus is on creating curated experiences that resonate deeply with the unique character of each city. By transforming our properties into vibrant hubs of culture and connection, we create lasting value and enrich the lives of the communities we serve."



Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai: MINISO x JENNIE Pop-up

These vibrant retail activations are part of a holistic celebration that further embodies the "66 and beyond" spirit across Hang Lung's entire ecosystem. The initiatives complement the



Appendix: Key Highlights of Hang Lung's Celebration Campaigns in the Mainland Portfolio



Mall / City

Key Initiative

Dates

All Mainland Malls

66th Anniversary City-Exclusive Series:

Taste of 66

April 11, 12, 18, 19

Center 66, Wuxi

Xu Beihong (???) Printmaking Art Exhibition at Center Residences: In collaboration with the Xu Beihong Art Museum, the master's limited-edition horse prints return to his hometown for the first showing in 2026

March 8 – June 7

Wonderlost In Spring: A magical spring adventure journey

March 27 – May 5

Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai

MINISO x JENNIE Pop-up: Nationwide debut of the exclusive collaboration

March 20 – April 19

Riverside 66, Tianjin

"Sweet Encounters": A month-long celebration of desserts

March 28 – May 5

Plaza 66, Shanghai

Echo Variation: Celebrating the 25th anniversary

April 10 – May 5

Olympia 66, Dalian

Wuzhen Theatre Festival Parade:

The acclaimed cultural parade

April 11, 12, 18

Palace 66, Shenyang

Multi-Sport Wellness Series: Zumba, comprehensive fitness challenge, and fencing

April 11, 12, 18, 19

Forum 66, Shenyang

3v3 Basketball League & Pro Pickleball Tournament: Major urban sporting events

April 13 – 19 and



25 – 26

Spring City 66, Kunming

Bafé Wondering: Partnership with "Bread Wander": A unique collaboration with a popular food IP

April 17 – 19

Parc 66, Jinan

Sweet Sips Market: A festival of delightful sweet beverages

April 30 – May 5

Heartland 66, Wuhan

Theatre Carnival: High-caliber theatrical performances

May 1 – 3

Basketball Series: Including an influencer-led challenge and a youth basketball tournament

May 30, 31



Center 66, Wuxi: Wonderlost in Spring

Center Residences, Wuxi: Xu Beihong (???) Printmaking Art Exhibition

Forum 66, Shenyang: 3v3 Basketball League

Riverside 66, Tianjin: Sweet Encounters

Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced the second phase of its year-longanniversary celebrations, unveiling a series of nationwide campaigns across its Chinese Mainland retail portfolio, designed to connect communities and capture the vibrant spirit of spring.The centerpiece of this phase is the(????) national campaign, featuring a curated collection of limited-edition bespoke ice lollipops. Drawing inspiration from the local cultural identity and architectural essence of each of Hang Lung's iconic "66" malls, the campaign creates tangible, exclusive moments that customers can emotionally connect with this milestone anniversary.The celebratory momentum will continue with experiences that reflect the cultural connections by each property, to highlight a few,in Tianjin is hosting the "Sweet Encounters" campaign along the historic pedestrian street with dessert-themed art installations and interactive experiences, complemented by a dessert market. In Shenyang,will champion community wellness by transforming its public spaces into a vibrant hub for sports activities, including a 3v3 basketball tournament and pickleball discovery sessions. Meanwhile,in Wuxi is captivating visitors with its "Wonderlost in Spring" theme, transforming the mall into a fantastical world of spring adventure, featuring specially designed installations, performances and a series of interactive games., said, "The '66 and beyond' theme is a powerful expression of our evolution. We are moving beyond the traditional role of a landlord to become a dynamic platform for community engagement and cultural expression. Our focus is on creating curated experiences that resonate deeply with the unique character of each city. By transforming our properties into vibrant hubs of culture and connection, we create lasting value and enrich the lives of the communities we serve."These vibrant retail activations are part of a holistic celebration that further embodies the "66 and beyond" spirit across Hang Lung's entire ecosystem. The initiatives complement the year-round hotel offers , which invite guests to celebrate the milestone with thoughtfully curated stay, dining, and wellness experiences at Conrad Shenyang and Grand Hyatt Kunming. As the anniversary year unfolds, the Company will continue to redefine the urban landscape, with further highlights to be announced in the coming months.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Hang Lung Properties Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.



The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In the Chinese Mainland, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Chinese Mainland with renewable energy, with a net-zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com.





News Source: Hang Lung Properties

News Source: Hang Lung Properties 08/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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