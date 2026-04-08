Hang Lung Properties Aktie
WKN: 874111 / ISIN: HK0101000591
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08.04.2026 07:00:22
Hang Lung Ignites Spring with the Second Phase of '66 and beyond' Anniversary Celebration
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Portfolio-wide Signature Experiences Connect Communities with Localized CreativityHONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or the "Company") today announced the second phase of its year-long "66 and beyond" anniversary celebrations, unveiling a series of nationwide campaigns across its Chinese Mainland retail portfolio, designed to connect communities and capture the vibrant spirit of spring.
The centerpiece of this phase is the "Taste of 66" (????) national campaign, featuring a curated collection of limited-edition bespoke ice lollipops. Drawing inspiration from the local cultural identity and architectural essence of each of Hang Lung's iconic "66" malls, the campaign creates tangible, exclusive moments that customers can emotionally connect with this milestone anniversary.
The celebratory momentum will continue with experiences that reflect the cultural connections by each property, to highlight a few, Riverside 66 in Tianjin is hosting the "Sweet Encounters" campaign along the historic pedestrian street with dessert-themed art installations and interactive experiences, complemented by a dessert market. In Shenyang, Forum 66 will champion community wellness by transforming its public spaces into a vibrant hub for sports activities, including a 3v3 basketball tournament and pickleball discovery sessions. Meanwhile, Center 66 in Wuxi is captivating visitors with its "Wonderlost in Spring" theme, transforming the mall into a fantastical world of spring adventure, featuring specially designed installations, performances and a series of interactive games.
Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The '66 and beyond' theme is a powerful expression of our evolution. We are moving beyond the traditional role of a landlord to become a dynamic platform for community engagement and cultural expression. Our focus is on creating curated experiences that resonate deeply with the unique character of each city. By transforming our properties into vibrant hubs of culture and connection, we create lasting value and enrich the lives of the communities we serve."
These vibrant retail activations are part of a holistic celebration that further embodies the "66 and beyond" spirit across Hang Lung's entire ecosystem. The initiatives complement the year-round hotel offers, which invite guests to celebrate the milestone with thoughtfully curated stay, dining, and wellness experiences at Conrad Shenyang and Grand Hyatt Kunming. As the anniversary year unfolds, the Company will continue to redefine the urban landscape, with further highlights to be announced in the coming months.
Appendix: Key Highlights of Hang Lung's Celebration Campaigns in the Mainland Portfolio
Hashtag: #HangLungProperties
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.
News Source: Hang Lung Properties
08/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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