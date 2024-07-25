Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $733 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $542 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $750 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $6.489 billion from $6.049 billion last year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $733 Mln. vs. $542 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.489 Bln vs. $6.049 Bln last year.