|
07.08.2024 08:00:55
Has Booking.com sold me a £3,000 flight to Nepal or not?
I was promised a confirmation, but it hasn’t arrived – and without the reference number, I can’t cancelLast week I used Booking.com to book return business class flights from the UK to Kathmandu in October. I was going out with Qatar Airways and back with Vistara, at a total cost of £3,679.Once the payment had gone through, the website told me I would receive an email with the booking reference and details within a few hours. However, no booking reference arrived. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!