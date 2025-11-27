Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
27.11.2025 10:01:00
Have $2,000 to Invest? Here Are 4 of My Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Next 5 Years
Dividend stocks can be a profitable component of a long-term investor's portfolio. Because their payouts provide a fairly reliable flow of cash, such stocks can be particularly appealing for retirees or others seeking passive income that will enable them to meet their liquidity needs without selling shares. When reinvested, dividends can contribute significantly to your total returns over time. Shares of companies that pay consistent dividends can also help buffer your portfolio during market downturns and periods of economic uncertainty. Importantly, as companies grow their profits, they often increase their payouts, which can help your income stream keep pace with or even outpace your rising expenses.With all that in mind, if you have $2,000 available to invest that isn't needed for monthly bills, to pay down short-term debt, or to bolster an emergency fund, here are four top dividend stocks to consider buying and holding for the next five years (at least).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!