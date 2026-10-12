Hays Q1 LFL Net Fees Down 3%

(RTTNews) - Hays (HAS.L) reported that its first quarter like-for-like Group net fees were down 3% with Temp & Contracting and Perm down 1% and 7%, respectively. On an actual basis, net fees decreased by 5% for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 due to previously communicated action to close operations in Thailand and Mexico and divest in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Luxembourg, Romania, and Sweden. The Group said it is making good progress exploring strategic options relating to Belgium, Brazil, Greater China, Malaysia, The Netherlands, Singapore, and UAE, and is in advanced discussions for several of these businesses. Going forward, Hays will focus on 16 core countries.

The Group said its September net fee growth rate was minus 2% and it expects stable market conditions in the near term with greater resilience in Temp & Contracting than in Perm.

At prior close on LSE, Hays shares were trading at 64.25 pence.