|
04.07.2024 09:50:20
HBC To Acquire Neiman Marcus: WSJ
(RTTNews) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue will acquire Neiman Marcus, a Dallas-based luxury retailer. The deal is reportedly valued at $2.65 billion. Amazon and salesforce will also invest in the combined company, as per the reports.
HBC-owned Saks Fifth Avenue is a premier destination for luxury fashion, and has a network of 41 stores across North America. NMG is the parent company of U.S. multi-brand luxury retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!