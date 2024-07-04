HBC To Acquire Neiman Marcus: WSJ

(RTTNews) - As per a report published in The Wall Street Journal, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue will acquire Neiman Marcus, a Dallas-based luxury retailer. The deal is reportedly valued at $2.65 billion. Amazon and salesforce will also invest in the combined company, as per the reports.

HBC-owned Saks Fifth Avenue is a premier destination for luxury fashion, and has a network of 41 stores across North America. NMG is the parent company of U.S. multi-brand luxury retailers Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.