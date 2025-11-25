25.11.2025 16:55:48

HD Hyundai Wins $1.46 Bln Order For 8 Ultra-Large Container Ships

(RTTNews) - HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. (267250.KS) announced on Tuesday that it has landed a major $1.46 billion order from HMM for eight 13,400-TEU dual-fuel container ships its largest container-ship order volume since 2007.

The ships, featuring LNG dual-fuel engines and bigger fuel tanks for improved efficiency, are being constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Samho, with deliveries planned for the first half of 2029.

So far this year, HD Hyundai has received orders amounting to 720,000 TEU. They're also integrating cutting-edge technology, like the HiNAS autonomous navigation system, which has demonstrated a 15 percent boost in fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Hyundai closed Tuesday's trading at KRW 202,500.00, up KRW 2,000.00 or 1.00 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Mittwoch leicht zu. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
