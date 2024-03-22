Heartfelt Generosity: Adrian Cheng and Natalia Vodianova Arnault Celebrate the Success of The Children Ball in Support of Children with Special Needs



EQS Newswire / 22/03/2024 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The WEMP Foundation and Naked Heart France Co-organise 'A Night of Infinite Hearts, A World Where Every Child Can' HONG KONG SAR - The WEMP Foundation (WEMP) and Naked Heart France are celebrating the success of their inaugural collaborative charity event to support a critical and often overlooked aspect of society — children's well-being. The Children Ball – 'A Night of Infinite Hearts, A World Where Every Child Can' was held on 21 March 2024 at Rosewood Hong Kong. A star-studded affair, the event attracted celebrities from the worlds of fashion, film, and sports, including Hong Kong's actor power-couple Carina Lau and Tony Leung, award winning actress Kong Hyo Jin, the iconic Fan Bingbing, along with basketball legend Stephon Xavier Marbury, who all came together to help create an inclusive world for every child.



Adrian Cheng of The WEMP Foundation and Natalia Vodianova Arnault of Naked Heart France hosted The Children Ball on 21 March 2024

The evening was marked by an outpouring of support from individuals, businesses, and organisations passionate about making a lasting impact on the lives of children. The generous contributions will allow WEMP and Naked Heart France to extend their reach, providing support to children with special needs and their families through initiatives in Hong Kong and France, marking a significant expansion of support networks.



"We have been overwhelmed by the tremendous support we have received," said Adrian Cheng, the host of The Children Ball and founder of The WEMP Foundation. "The event provided a platform for our community to come together and demonstrate their commitment to the next generation. It has reinforced our belief in the power of collaboration. By joining forces, we can effect meaningful change and create a society that prioritises the mental well-being of our children."



Emmanuel Gintzburger, Princess Alia Al-Senussi, Danny Casale, Sabrina Ho, Yvette Yung, Tatiana Akishkina Pudwill, and Inga Rubenstein were some of the fashion luminaries, art world insiders, artists and philanthropists who dazzled on the red carpet. Just before stepping into the Grand Ballroom, guests encountered the 'Dreams Unlocked' exhibition portals, showcasing art by children and teenagers supported by The WEMP Foundation and Naked Heart France. The works offered a glimpse into diverse worldviews through the eyes of young autistic artists.



The evening's performances featured a captivating piano duet by globally renowned pianist and champion for emerging talent and underprivileged young people, Michelle Kim, alongside her protégé Malcolm Mok, as well as a dramatic reading by Ron Szeto. Both gifted young, neurodiverse performers chose pieces that resonated with the event's theme, 'A Night of Infinite Hearts'.



Jonathan Crockett of Phillips led a dramatic live auction that featured work by leading contemporary artists such as



"The success of this event exemplifies the collective dedication to creating a brighter future for children. Through our collaboration, we have taken a significant step forward in addressing the implementation of best evidence-based support programmes and assisting our youngest generation. We are deeply grateful to all the donors, sponsors, and volunteers who made this event possible," said Natalia Vodianova Arnault of Naked Heart France, co-host of The Children Ball. "Together we became a positive force that will directly impact the lives of children and ensure they receive the support they need to realise their potential and thrive."



The Children Ball team would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors, partners, donors and guests. A special thanks to Platinum Sponsors: the exclusive beauty sponsor



Join The WEMP Foundation and Naked Heart France making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Follow



Hashtag: #thewempfoundation #nakedheartfrance

Naked Heart Foundation Naked Heart Foundation is a charity founded by supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova Arnault in 2004. Since then, the foundation has provided support to 28,014 children and young adults with special needs and their families. After relocating to Paris, Natalia expanded her charitable initiatives by establishing Naked Heart France to build on and amplify the important humanitarian work that Naked Heart Foundation had started earlier for children with special needs. The foundation focuses on building a society that is open to people with special needs by encouraging inclusive leisure, education, employment, and the creation of free support services for affected families.





