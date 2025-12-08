Realty Income Aktie
WKN: 899744 / ISIN: US7561091049
|
08.12.2025 14:22:57
Hedge Fund’s $358 Million Kilroy Realty Stake Reveals a Big Contrarian Bet on West Coast Real Estate
New York City-based D1 Capital Partners disclosed a significant buy of Kilroy Realty Corporation on November 14, adding nearly 6.6 million shares during the third quarter and seeing its overall position increase in value by an estimated $293.7 million.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 14, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) by acquiring nearly 6.6 million additional shares during the quarter. The fund’s position grew to almost 8.5 million shares with a quarter-end value of $358.4 million. The change in position size reflects both new share purchases and changes in market prices during the reporting period.The acquisition lifted Kilroy Realty Corporation to 4.1% of D1 Capital Partners' reportable U.S. equity portfolio as of September 30.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!