22.10.2024 15:00:00

Helios Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

Helios Technologies (NYSE: HLIO) ("Helios” or the "Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Sean Bagan, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call and webcast the next morning to review the Company’s financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call:

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8573

Internet webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Wednesday, November 20, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13748511. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Helios Technologies Inc Registered Shs

