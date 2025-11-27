Hengan International Group Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJE8 / ISIN: KYG4402L1510
|
27.11.2025 10:15:12
Hengan International Donates a Total of HKD6 Million in Cash and Daily Supplies to Support Post-fire Relief Efforts at Tai Po Wang Fuk Court
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - Hengan International Group Company Limited ("Hengan International" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 1044, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces a donation of total HK$6 million in cash and daily supplies to fully support post-disaster relief and resettlement efforts at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, helping affected residents overcome the challenges they face.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Hengan International Group Company Limited
Hengan Group was established in 1985. It is principally engaged in production, distribution and sales of personal hygiene products in mainland China. The shares of Hengan International have been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1998. The Group has been a Hang Seng Index constituent since June 2011 and a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index (HSSUSB) since September 2024.
News Source: Hengan International Group Company Limited
27/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hengan International Group Co Ltd
|3,06
|-0,26%
