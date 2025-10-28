Herc Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2ALR9 / ISIN: US42704L1044

28.10.2025 11:46:17

HERC HOLDINGS INC Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - HERC HOLDINGS INC (HRI) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $30 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HERC HOLDINGS INC reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $1.304 billion from $965 million last year.

HERC HOLDINGS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.304 Bln vs. $965 Mln last year.

