HERC HOLDINGS INC Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - HERC HOLDINGS INC (HRI) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $30 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HERC HOLDINGS INC reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.1% to $1.304 billion from $965 million last year.

HERC HOLDINGS INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

