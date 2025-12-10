Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
10.12.2025 14:15:00
Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy Now
I love dividend stocks, but I'm fairly picky about what I buy. My preference is for companies that have proven dividend histories and relatively attractive yields. I believe that this combination suggests a promising company that is currently out of favor.Two stocks that pass through my dividend screens today are Realty Income (NYSE: O) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS). Here's a look at each one and a quick dive into Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), which could be a great complement to your dividend portfolio or even the only dividend investment you ever own.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!