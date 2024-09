Here's How CrowdStrike Stock Gained 19.6% Last Month

Shares of cybersecurity expert CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 19.6% in August 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company did report earnings last month, but there was no triumphant stock jump that day. Instead, CrowdStrike 's August gains represented a gradual recovery from July's painful crash.You probably don't need a reminder, but here's a quick rundown of July's plunge anyway: The company's security services suffered a widespread outage on July 19, caused by a problematic software update.Clients saw millions of computers running CrowdStrike Falcon on Microsoft Windows crash and stay down until a fix was applied. Airlines canceled flights. Financial services ground to a halt. Healthcare systems failed. Analysts called it the most expensive technology outage in history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool