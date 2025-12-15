Altria Aktie
Here's How Many Shares of Altria You'd Need for $500 in Yearly Dividends
Tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) has routinely held one of the highest dividend yields on the stock market. Its current yield is 7%, which is almost six times higher than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average. Even so, it's below Altria's 7.7% average over the past five years.Altria's annual dividend is $4.24 per share ($1.06 quarterly), meaning you'd need to own 472 shares to receive $500 in annual dividend income. At the time of this writing, Altria's stock price is $58.72, meaning it would cost you $27,716 if you were starting from scratch with no shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
