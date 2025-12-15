Altria Aktie

Altria für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 200417 / ISIN: US02209S1033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 15:21:00

Here's How Many Shares of Altria You'd Need for $500 in Yearly Dividends

Tobacco giant Altria (NYSE: MO) has routinely held one of the highest dividend yields on the stock market. Its current yield is 7%, which is almost six times higher than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) average. Even so, it's below Altria's 7.7% average over the past five years.Altria's annual dividend is $4.24 per share ($1.06 quarterly), meaning you'd need to own 472 shares to receive $500 in annual dividend income. At the time of this writing, Altria's stock price is $58.72, meaning it would cost you $27,716 if you were starting from scratch with no shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.mehr Nachrichten