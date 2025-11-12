Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
12.11.2025 12:45:00
Here's How Much a $300-Per-Month Investment Into This Top Nasdaq ETF Could Be Worth in 30 Years
A good way to invest in the best growth stocks in the world is to focus on the Nasdaq exchange. Specifically, the Nasdaq-100 index tracks the most valuable, nonfinancial stocks on the exchange, and it's a simple yet effective way to have exposure to many of the biggest names in tech. An exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the index is the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM). In the past five years, the fund has generated returns of around 120%, versus just 93% if you went with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which tracks the 500 leading companies on U.S. exchanges. It charges a relatively light expense ratio of 0.15%.The Nasdaq 100 ETF can make for a good long-term option for you to consider. Even if you can't afford to make a large investment in the ETF today, making regularly monthly investments can also lead to significant long-term gains. Here's a look at how much your portfolio might be worth if you were to invest $300 per month in the fund, for 30 years.
