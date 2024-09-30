|
30.09.2024 10:20:00
Here's How the July Outage Is Affecting CrowdStrike Today. Is the Stock a Buy?
Just a couple of months ago, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) experienced its toughest moment ever. A faulty software update led to the world's biggest information technology outage -- blue screen errors halted operations at companies and organizations worldwide, from airlines to hospitals. Though CrowdStrike issued a fix within an hour, some customers struggled for weeks to resume business as usual. In fact, insurance company Parametrix estimated the outage may have cost Fortune 500 companies $5.4 billion.Unsurprisingly, CrowdStrike shares tumbled more than 35% in the two weeks that followed the July 19 incident. Since, though, the stock has regained some terrain, climbing almost 30% since its low on Aug. 2. The cybersecurity giant provided customers and investors updates on the impact of the outage during its earnings report in late August and during its Fal.Con conference in Las Vegas earlier this month. Let's take a look at some of the details and find out whether the stock is a buy right now.
