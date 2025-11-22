:be Aktie
Here's the Average Social Security Retired-Worker Benefit for 2026 (and Why You'll Likely Be Disappointed)
For most Americans, Social Security is more than just a monthly check. It represents a financial security blanket that helps them make ends meet.According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, Social Security lifted 22 million people above the federal poverty line in 2023, with 16.3 million of them aged 65 and above. Meanwhile, nearly a quarter-century of annual surveys shows that 80% to 90% of retirees rely on their monthly payout to cover at least some portion of their expenses.For the more than 53 million retired workers who received Social Security income in August, few if any announcements were more anticipated than the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) revealed in October. While this raise, and the estimated average payout for retired-worker beneficiaries in 2026, is historic, it's still set to leave a majority of aged beneficiaries disappointed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
