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WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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12.05.2026 17:07:00
Here's What I Think Is Really Going On With SoFi Stock
SoFi stock has had a brutal start to 2026. Here's what I think is going on.Shares of digital financial services company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are down nearly 40% year to date as of this writing. Even worse, the stock has shed about 50% of its value from a 52-week high of $32.73. And shares fell about 13% in late April, the day after SoFi reported strong first-quarter results.So what's really going on? If you think it's a deteriorating business, that theory doesn't hold up. SoFi recently posted what was arguably its best quarter ever, with member growth and revenue both reaching record levels. The disconnect between the stock and the underlying numbers, however, is less puzzling than it first appears once you piece together a few things investors have been wrestling with.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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