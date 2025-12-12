Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWU / ISIN: KYG651631007
12.12.2025 15:15:00
Here's What Joby Aviation Investors Have to Look Forward to in 2026
For years, people have dreamed of zipping around through the sky, navigating above the gridlock of the traffic below. That future of transportation is closer to becoming a reality, with Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) paving the way.Joby builds electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), also known as flying taxis. The company has been developing this technology for over 15 years, and next year could be a significant one.That's because, for the first time, its flying taxis will carry paying customers. If you own the stock or are considering owning it, here's what 2026 has in store for the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
