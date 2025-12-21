:be Aktie
Here's What the Average Social Security Benefit Will Be in 2026
With a new year almost upon us, plenty of people are revising their financial plans to navigate what awaits in 2026. New budgets. New goals. New strategies. All they need is new information, including first and foremost the amount of income they'll have coming in.To this end, here's a rough idea of what the average retiree will be collecting in Social Security benefits in the coming year.As it does in most years, the figure is rising from last year's average monthly Social Security payment of $2,015. Applying the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) announced in late October, the number is being ratcheted up to $2,071 per month for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
