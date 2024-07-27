|
Here's What the CrowdStrike Outage Can Teach Investors About Black Swan Events
Over the last week, the technology sector has been taken over by one singular storyline -- and for once, it doesn't revolve around artificial intelligence (AI).Last week, investors were shocked to see shares in cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) suddenly fall off a cliff.News quickly circulated that CrowdStrike suffered a widespread outage following a bug in its recent software update. While bugs are fairly common in software development, the CrowdStrike situation has been particularly problematic due to the company's widespread reach -- spanning a reported 30,000 subscribers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
