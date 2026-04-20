Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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20.04.2026 19:00:00
Here's Why Analysts Think Micron Technologies Stock Can Hit $600
One of the biggest investing trends over the past year has involved buying shares of companies that make memory and storage products. As tech companies have rolled out artificial intelligence (AI) models, there's been a growing need for memory and storage solutions in the process, to the point where there have been shortages.Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have surged well over 500% in just the past 12 months as the business has been selling more memory and storage products and has been able to raise prices significantly due to the incredible demand. Even now, with the stock trading around its all-time high, analysts still think it may have much more room to rise -- potentially reaching $600 and higher in the short term. Here's why they remain bullish on the tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
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|0,79%