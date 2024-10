Here's Why Disney Is Raising Theme Park Ticket Prices, but Will It Work?

Anyone who's priced a Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) vacation within the past few days might be suffering from a bit of sticker shock. A trip to any of its theme parks has never been cheap. But following price increases imposed earlier this month, it'll cost you on the order of 6% more just to set foot in California's Disneyland; Florida's Disney World ticket prices are still slated for similar increases next year.And even beyond entry ticket prices, visitors have seen stunning growth in the cost of in-park amenities. A slice of gourmet chocolate cake can set you back as much as $26, for instance. Disney's cruises are nickel-and-diming passengers at least a little more now than they were just a few weeks ago as well, with increased corkage fees and higher suggested gratuities.The decisions raise reasonable concern from shareholders of The Walt Disney Company. Although its parks and cruises obviously offer a premium experience, there are limits to how much visitors are willing -- or even able -- to pay. Might these price increases ultimately work against the entertainment giant?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool