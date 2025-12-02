GRAIL Aktie

GRAIL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1

02.12.2025 10:54:45

Here's Why Grail Soared, Again, in November

Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a leader in the multi-cancer early detection market (MCED), and its stock rose 20.1% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as the company's third-quarter results and analyst day (both in mid-November) encouraged investors to feel optimistic about the company's strategic development. The company's Galleri test is designed to screen for over 50 types of cancer and is the first MCED on the market. It has already achieved commercial sales, but it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- a goal management hopes to achieve in the first half of 2026. It's a potentially lucrative market, but Galleri is not without competition. For example, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), a much larger company, has its CancerGuard MCED commercially available. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX unsicher -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt im Verlauf etwas verunsichert zeigt, kann der DAX am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
