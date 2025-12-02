GRAIL Aktie
WKN DE: GRAIL1 / ISIN: NET000GRAIL1
|
02.12.2025 10:54:45
Here's Why Grail Soared, Again, in November
Grail (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a leader in the multi-cancer early detection market (MCED), and its stock rose 20.1% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move comes as the company's third-quarter results and analyst day (both in mid-November) encouraged investors to feel optimistic about the company's strategic development. The company's Galleri test is designed to screen for over 50 types of cancer and is the first MCED on the market. It has already achieved commercial sales, but it has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- a goal management hopes to achieve in the first half of 2026. It's a potentially lucrative market, but Galleri is not without competition. For example, Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), a much larger company, has its CancerGuard MCED commercially available. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
