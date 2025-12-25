Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.12.2025 14:45:00

Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Lucid With a 10-Foot Pole

The electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021, a time when valuations were loose, capital was abundant, and high-profile SPAC merger announcements were occurring daily.Unfortunately, many companies took advantage of the tremendous market conditions at the time and went public at big valuations before they were ready. Then the stock market took a big hit in 2022, wiping out many of the SPAC targets and sending their stocks into free fall. Lucid was part of this group and has seen its stock decline by over 87% in the past five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten