Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
25.12.2025 14:45:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch Lucid With a 10-Foot Pole
The electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2021, a time when valuations were loose, capital was abundant, and high-profile SPAC merger announcements were occurring daily.Unfortunately, many companies took advantage of the tremendous market conditions at the time and went public at big valuations before they were ready. Then the stock market took a big hit in 2022, wiping out many of the SPAC targets and sending their stocks into free fall. Lucid was part of this group and has seen its stock decline by over 87% in the past five years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25