Here's Why Lucid Group Stock Is a Sell Before 2027

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) now has a market cap well over $1 trillion. It's the biggest electric vehicle (EV) stock in the world. Much of that valuation is tied to the company's self-driving technology, a technology that is expected to fuel its robotaxi ambitions. Some experts believe robotaxis will eventually be a $10 trillion global opportunity. Many investors are now looking for the next Tesla. Some believe they have found it with Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), a $3 billion EV maker with big tech dreams. There's only one problem with Lucid's plan for EV domination. This flaw, in my eyes, makes the stock a sell over the long term.Last year, Lucid's leadership team revealed that, long-term, the company won't just be an EV manufacturer. In fact, just 20% of sales are targeted to come from vehicle sales. The rest are expected to come from software sales. In a nutshell, Lucid wants to sell its technology to other automakers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
