Shake Shack Aktie
WKN DE: A14MVX / ISIN: US8190471016
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07.05.2026 22:20:11
Here's Why Shake Shack Stock Got Pummeled Today
Shares of quickly growing fast-casual dining chain Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) took a 29% haircut this morning after the stock reported first-quarter earnings. While Shake Shack delivered Q1 sales growth of 14%, this fell well short of Wall Street's expectations, as did its $0.00 in earnings per share, which was $0.12 below consensus. With these underwhelming figures, and the company's adjusted EBITDA margin declining from 12.7% last year to 10.1% in Q1 this year, the market sold off the stock. Looking ahead, management guided for sales to grow by 14% in 2026, adjusted EBITDA margins to rise back to 14.4%, and for the company to add 60 to 65 new locations -- a near 10% increase from today's total of 679.My biggest concern in today's earnings report was Shake Shack's declining cash from operations (CFO). Over the last two years, the company's CFO exceeded capital expenditures (primarily for new locations), meaning it was funding its expansion in-house. However, in Q1, CFO was only $8.5 million, while capex was $47.2 million. While I don't want to overreact to these figures from 90 days' worth of data -- especially as the decline may stem from the company's Project Catalyst, which aims to modernize its locations -- it is something to monitor going forward. Shake Shack had finally reined in shareholder dilution thanks to its rising CFO and looked set to grow via its own cash generation, making the stock a promising investment proposition.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Shake Shack
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: Shake Shack informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Shake Shack stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: Shake Shack verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)