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WKN DE: A3D1CX / ISIN: KYG5244R1083
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23.06.2026 20:24:00
Here’s Why Sterling Infrastructure Stock Can Keep Rallying From Here
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ: STRL) has delighted investors with almost 4,000% in gains over the past five years, including a 170% return year to date.Some investors sell shares of promising growth stocks just because they have rallied. Others feel like they missed out and that the best gains are gone. However, Sterling Infrastructure's fundamentals are still improving, and it remains a key player in the AI infrastructure boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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