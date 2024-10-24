|
24.10.2024 18:37:00
Here's Why Whirlpool Surged 13% Today (and Why There Could Be More to Come)
When a stock is as unloved as Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR), a mere reiteration of full-year expectations in an earnings report can cause the stock to soar. That happened after the company released its third-quarter earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday evening. By 11 a.m. ET today, the stock was up 13%.Given the deterioration in the housing market and Whirlpool's trading environment through 2024, it was reasonable for investors to fear the worst going into the third-quarter earnings report. Still, the results were good enough, and management maintained its expectations for ongoing earnings before an interest and taxation (EBIT) margin of 6%, ongoing earnings per share of $12, and free cash flow (FCF) of $500 million. Hitting these numbers would put the stock at 9.3 times earnings and 12.3 times FCF, based on the current price. Those are good valuations for a company with sales that should improve when lower interest rates start stimulating the housing market and, in turn, demand for domestic appliances.
