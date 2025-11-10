10.11.2025 08:59:04

Hexagon AB To Acquire Inertial Sense

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), an industrial technology company, on Monday announced it has agreed to acquire Inertial Sense LLC to drive innovation and scalable growth in the autonomous and positioning technology space.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected in the first half of 2026.

Inertial Sense is headquartered in Utah, is expected to generate about $5 million in revenue in 2025.

The company said the acquisition enhances its assured positioning, navigation, and timing portfolio, expanding affordable, high-performance navigation solutions for aerospace and defense, robotics, and UAV industries.

The company has deployed more than 30,000 inertial systems and offers patented GNSS+INS technology delivering centimetre-level accuracy for space-constrained applications.

On Friday, Hexagon closed trading at SEK 114.75 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag wenig verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen